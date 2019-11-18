Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure has picked out a Manchester United midfielder as the toughest opponent he faced during his long and distinguished career.

Toure, who now plays in the Chinese Super League for Qingdao Huanghai, made 316 appearances, scoring 79 goals during his eight-year spell with the Blues, before leaving at the end of his contract in 2018.

Toure, who just last week revealed Pep Guardiola’s anger at England’s treatment of the Raheem Sterling saga, has now spoken about who he rated as his toughest opponent during his time in the Premier League and, speaking to The Times, he answered: “Nemanja Matic was complicated. He’s not quick but he’s so strong, clever. All the rest of the opponents, because I always looked at them carefully before games, I get their weakness.”

Matic left Chelsea in 2017 to join Man Utd but could be on the move again in January after reportedly being cleared to leave on one condition by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On having regrets at City, Toure added: “I didn’t do enough. I missed winning the Champions League with City. There’s a lot of pressure. The Champions League is all the great teams, they are clever, they have this sharpness.

“I saw the game against Atalanta, when City drew, and Kyle Walker was keeper. Unbelievable. He made a save. I don’t want to go in goal. Too difficult.

“I just want people to give me a chance, and they’ll not be disappointed. I will carry on playing, maybe a few years. Premier League, Championship, depends, but being a manager is something I’m looking forward to a lot. I will start my badges.

“My big brother Leon is going to help me with that. I want to be close to my family.”