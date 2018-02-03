Man Utd star not feeling threatened by Alexis Sanchez arrival

Romelu Lukaku believes that Alexis Sanchez was “destined” to play for Manchester United, but insists he is not threatened by his arrival.

Sanchez started in attack, along with Lukaku and Anthony Martial, as United crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham at Wembley in midweek, with only the latter doing himself justice in a poor United display.

Despite competition for places being heightened by the arrival of the Chile star, Lukaku exclusively told Sky Sports that he welcomes that competition for starting berths.

“I work hard and do everything to make sure I am in the starting line-up. It is the manager’s choice [if I am picked], but he knows what I can do for the team – I score goals and give assists and I think in my short time here I have been important for the team,” the former Everton frontman said.

“He [Sanchez] is a Manchester United player – he was destined to play here. He deserves to be on the big stage. It was something he wanted as well.

“He has a lot of experience after playing for Barcelona and Arsenal. I admire the quality he has on the ball, but especially his will to win. People were criticising him for being moody, but he is not like that. He is a just a winner.

“I speak Spanish, so it is easy for me to communicate with him. He speaks good English as well. We always try to make a player feel comfortable, and he feels very comfortable here now. I think we will see the best of him.”

Lukaku also commented on Jose Mourinho’s new contract at Old Trafford and what that means for the future of the club.

He added: “Of course it is good [Mourinho’s new contract], everything is stable. He can continue building on what he is building now. Everybody knows how the manager works.

“If we do everything right until the end of the season, add in some reinforcements in the summer, we will be even stronger than we are now.

“I do not think the same as the manager. It [the league] is not done yet, we have to keep fighting.”