Man Utd star on standby to make Serie A move before Friday deadline

Matteo Darmian is reportedly on standby to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes for Serie A clubs on Friday.

The 28-year-old is said to be keen to quit Old Trafford after three years and returned to Italy at the weekend as United players enjoyed a day off following the opening Premier League win over Leicester on last Friday.

The MEN reports that the Italy international full-back has stayed in a city centre hotel since he returned to England from holiday last month and that his wife is not believed to have accompanied him as they pine for a permanent stay in Italy.

Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan have all shown an interest in Darmian, who started for United against the Foxes in the absence of injured right-backs Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot.

Perhaps surprisingly, given that they have two right-back options sidelined and Timothy Fosu-Mensah out on loan at Fulham, United are still willing to let Darmian move – if they receive an acceptable offer for the player.

“Matteo wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave,” Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho said in LA last month. “If the right offer arrives you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct but not at any price. And, until now, the offers we got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted.

“If Matteo leaves he leaves because the right offer arrives and if he stays, yes you are right, he can be important for us.”

Darmian said: “We will see what happens because we don’t know. I want to play more regularly. Last season I didn’t play much – that’s my objective and my ambition. That’s why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future.

“Honestly, I’m waiting. If I stay, I stay and I do what I did up until now. If I go it is because the offer that another team makes will be good.

“To play for probably the best club in the world is a good thing and for me it’s an honour to play here and play for Manchester United. But we have to take decisions in our life and this is my decision.”

If Darmian does indeed head home before Friday’s Serie A deadline, then Ashley Young is likely to fill in at right-back while Valencia recovers from a calf problem and Dalot a meniscus injury.

