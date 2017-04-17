Man Utd star on why Rashford can become one of world’s best

Marcus Rashford’s display in the win against table-topping Chelsea furthered Matteo Darmian’s belief that the Manchester United striker is destined to become one of the world’s best.

Sunday’s crunch Old Trafford encounter ended with Jose Mourinho getting one over his former club, running out 2-0 victors as the Premier League leaders failed to muster a single shot on target.

Ander Herrera was named man of the match having capped a fine display by adding the second and providing the first, which Rashford finished smartly after being put through.

It was the ninth goal of a campaign that has seen the 19-year-old struggle to replicate his remarkable breakthrough, but the forward has retained Mourinho’s belief throughout.

The United boss expects Rashford to flourish next term and team-mate Darmian believes the teenager can become one of the best in the world.

“I think Marcus is a great player,” the Italy full-back said. “He is still very, very young and I think he is very important for us.

“With his quality, he can be one of the top players, one of the most important players, in the world.

“I think he is very good in every part of the game, he has a very good shot, movement, speed.

“Sometimes for a striker, it is a normal there is a not as good period (scoring goals) but I hope he continues like this, like today, because it helps the team to reach to objective.”