Problematic Man Utd star now ‘open’ to discussing January exit after big U-turn; Ten Hag relief as Dutchman gets his way

Manchester United are trying to find a way to offload Jadon Sancho in January and reports suggest he is now open to joining Juventus.

The England international has been banished from the first-team squad by Erik ten Hag and hasn’t featured in a competitive match since August.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure with Man Utd struggling for results, which has led to speculation that Sancho could out-last the manager at Old Trafford.

As it stands, however, Ten Hag is desperate to get rid of the winger in January. Several teams have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, including his previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd paid £73m to sign Sancho in 2021 and are keen to get as much as their money back as possible.

Juventus don’t have as much spending power as some of the winger’s other suitors but could sell Tottenham target Samuel Iling-Junior to help boost their funds.

Now, a fresh report has revealed that Sancho is open to having a conversation with the Italian giant’s representatives.

Sancho to ‘listen to Juventus offer’ in January

According to Calciomercato, Sancho is ‘open to listening to an offer from Juventus in January.’

The report claims that the Turin-based club have been ‘working with market intermediaries to explore a deal for the Man Utd winger.’

Juventus have ‘made an offer to sign Sancho on loan with an option to buy, but want the Red Devils to pay two thirds of his £250,000-per-week salary.’

Man Utd are said to be ‘waiting for better offers’ but are ‘aware of the offer’ from Juventus.

With that in mind, we could see Sancho make the switch to Serie A if no other clubs put down a more lucrative bid for him in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, Sancho isn’t the only high earner Ten Hag is looking to move on this winter.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd have decided against extending the contract of Anthony Martial, whose current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

As a result, the Premier League giants will try to sell him in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Fenerbahce have registered an interest in the French striker, while several Saudi clubs also have him on their radar.

If Man Utd are successful in offloading Sancho and Martial next month, it give Ten Hag some more funds to play with in the upcoming window.

