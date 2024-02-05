Man Utd star ousted by Kobbie Mainoo tipped to leave ‘by Friday’ as exit talks progress ‘in secrecy’

Galatasaray are reportedly hoping to sign Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen before the Turkish transfer window closes on Friday.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season, making nine Premier League starts so far.

Eriksen has missed five league games due to injury this term, which gave youngster Kobbie Mainoo his big chance to shine in Man Utd’s starting XI.

The talented 18-year-old seized the opportunity with both hands and scored a stunning late winner against Wolves last week.

Eriksen now hasn’t played since Man Utd drew 2-2 against Tottenham in mid-January and several Turkish clubs are interested in signing him.

The Denmark international has less than 18 months left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Considering his lack of involvement recently, there is a real chance that Eriksen could depart the Premier League giants this week.

Man Utd and Galatasaray talking in ‘secrecy’ about Eriksen

According to Fotomac, Eriksen is attracting serious interest from Galatasaray and could leave Man Utd imminently.

It’s claimed that Galatasaray’s negotiations with Man Utd are ‘continuing in great secrecy’ after making the midfielder their ‘main target’ for the final week of the window.

Galatasaray are ‘hoping’ to agree a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy Eriksen in the summer.

He will ‘join the team immediately’ if the Red Devils accept the proposal offered by the Turkish side.

The possibility that Galatasaray will ‘promise to buy’ Eriksen in the summer is also being discussed, after they recouped €35m from the sales of Sacha Boey and Cedric Bakambu last month.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a squad rebuild ahead of next season. He wants to turn Man Utd into the perfect place for top young talents to develop.

With that in mind, players like Eriksen and Casemiro are likely to be sacrificed to make room for exciting prospects like Mainoo.

Loaning Eriksen to Galatasaray would, therefore, be a step in the right direction in terms of Ratcliffe’s plans.

The Red Devils will likely be tempted to agree to his departure should the Turkish club be willing to include an obligation to buy in the deal.

