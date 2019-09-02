Man Utd star pens 4-year deal with Serie A side Parma

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has completed a move to Italian Serie A side Parma on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old was signed by former Old Trafford boss Louis van Gaal from Italian side Torino for a fee of £12.7m in July 2015.

The Italy international went on to make 92 appearances for the Red Devils, helping them to FA Cup glory in his first season.

However, Darmian made only seven appearances for United last season and has not featured at all this term.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Matteo for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

