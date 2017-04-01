Man Utd star Pogba trains as he nears return from injury

Paul Pogba could return to the Manchester United team this week after taking part in an Old Trafford training session on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s men stuttered to an eighth Premier League home draw of the season as West Brom became the latest side to frustrate the Reds.

The 0-0 draw is a blow to United’s top-four hopes and one they will look to recover from when Everton arrive on Tuesday evening.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera return from suspension for that match and trained at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Pogba also possibly available having also taken part in the post-match five-a-side.

The world’s most expensive player has been out with a hamstring complaint since limping off in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 encounter with Rostov.

Wayne Rooney, a second-half substitute against the Baggies, was another involved in the training session, so too Luke Shaw after being omitted from the 18-man squad.

Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero, Daley Blind, Axel Tuanzebe, Matteo Darmian, Tim Fosu-Mensah, and Matthew Willock also took part.