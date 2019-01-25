Brother of Man Utd star Pogba makes stunning claim about Man City move

Paul Pogba’s brother has hinted that the Manchester United star and World Cup winner remains interested in moving to Spain.

The France star looked certain to be heading for the Old Trafford exit while Jose Mourinho remained in charge, but the Portuguese’s manager’s dismissal and Solskjaer’s subsequent appointment has sparked a vast improvement in Pogba’s output.

Still, despite his improved mood, rumours of Pogba’s desire to move to La Liga remain.

Florentin Pogba is set to join Spanish second division side Elche and in an interview with AS, he spoke about the consequences of Mourinho’s departure from United and his sibling’s possible future at Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“The sacking of Mourinho has been key,” he said.

“Paul wasn’t happy and it was clear to see. Now with Solskjær, everything has improved. He knows my brother from their time during the reserves.

“We like tiki-taka. I always watch their matches or go to the Camp Nou.

“When my brother leaves Manchester United he can only go to three teams to improve: City, Real Madrid or Barca. He will not go to City so he will come to Spain, to Barca or Real Madrid.”