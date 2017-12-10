Man Utd star ponders surprise exit as World Cup fears grow

Sergio Romero is open to a move from Man Utd in January as he fears a lack of game time will affect his World Cup prospects with Argentina next summer.

Romero, who played in his country’s 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany, is concerned at becoming rusty as he continues as David de Gea’s deputy.

The 30-year-old has only featured four times for United this season – twice in the EFL Cup and twice in the Champions League when qualification for the knockout stages was already more or less assured.

Romero has so far remained Argentina’s No 1 but is concerned that sitting on the bench for the rest of the campaign could impact on his performances in Russia, according to the report in the Mail on Sunday.

With Jose Mourinho likely to restrict his appearances to domestic cup competitions, Romero is said to have told his advisers he would prefer to play regularly elsewhere – even if it would at a lesser club than United.

Mourinho is a huge fan of the Argetine, however, is unwilling to let him go while the club are still in four competitions.

Romero was signed by Louis van Gaal at United in 2015 and has made 32 appearances, though only six of those have been in the Premier League.