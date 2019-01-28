Man Utd star provides shock impassioned defence of Mourinho’s tenure

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku refused to draw comparison between Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but praised his former boss.

Solskjaer has had the definition of a perfect start at Old Trafford since taking over from Mourinho, winning his first eight games in all competitions.

The most recent success came on Friday night as the Red Devils booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win at Arsenal.

Recent reports have suggested though that Solskjaer’s tactics, plus the form of his team-mates, mean Lukaku faces an uncertain future at the club.

Starts were much more frequent under Mourinho, and the Belgium international praised the Portuguese in an interview Eleven Sports: “I’m not going to compare the two managers.

“I believe that Mourinho has done a lot for this club. He won trophies, so I have a lot of respect for him.

“He is the coach who signed me.”

Lukaku wasn’t quite as enthusiastic when asked about his current boss: “Solskjaer has just started his story here.

“I hope that all goes well. I just hope we finish in the top four and that we win a trophy.”

