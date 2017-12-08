De Gea questions if City are good enough to stop Man Utd in derby

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is confident his side can put an end to Manchester City’s winning streak on Sunday.

City will equal Arsenal’s Premier League record of 14 consecutive wins with a victory Old Trafford on Sunday, but they head into the game on the back of a 2-1 Champions League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, their first defeat since April.

United’s 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday levelled a club a record of 40 games unbeaten at Old Trafford and De Gea believes his side can continue their impressive run against City on Sunday.

When asked whether United could stop City, De Gea told Sky Sports: “Can City stop United? We play at home with the fans, it’s a derby, we have confidence, we feel really strong and we want to win.

“The team is in a good moment, we won two difficult away games so we have confidence and we know we play an important game. We really want to win.”

De Gea has been in spectacular form this season, none more so than in last weekend’s 3-1 win at Arsenal when he made a league record 14 saves against the Gunners.