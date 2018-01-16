Man Utd star reacts to speculation over ‘good player’ Alexis Sanchez

Phil Jones insists the Manchester United players will not be distracted by all the talk of Alexis Sanchez potentially arriving at the club.

Sanchez, who is out of contract in the summer, had been expected to join rivals Manchester City this month until Pep Guardiola’s men pulled out of a deal over the Chilean’s wage demands.

That left the door open for United and they are already said to have agreed personal terms with the Arsenal forward to bring him to Old Trafford.

England star Jones admitted that the 29-year-old is a ‘good player’ after being quizzed about United’s interest in the former Barcelona attacker.

In a report on Metro, he said: “We just go about what we do best. Keep playing, it’s not up to us, it’s not down to us. We know just as much as you guys.

“If someone new comes in the door then obviously it’s a positive move for United, but it’s not up to us, we just do the business on the pitch.

“Yeah, he’s a good player. But it doesn’t mean to say he’s going to come to United. We’ll have to see.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

As for United’s hopes of clawing back City’s huge 12-point lead in the title race, Jones added: “Football’s football, you never say never.

“I remember in my first season we were eight points clear, absolutely cruising, no way we’d let the lead slip – and we lost it on the final day.

“Football’s football. People can say what they want, but we’ll continue to be positive and push forward. You never know. It happened in 2012 to us, so why not?”