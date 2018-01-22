Man Utd star reacts to ‘welcome’ Sanchez arrival

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling believes that Alexis Sanchez‘s move to the club is a ‘big welcome’ for the rest of the squad.

The Chilean completed the first part of his medical with the club on Sunday and is expected to finalise his move on Monday, once has been granted a work permit.

United trail rivals Manchester City by 12 points at the top of the Premier League table but signing Sanchez is being considered as a rare victory for Jose Mourinho’s men over Pep Guardiola’s runaway leaders this season.

And Smalling believes the arrival of the 29-year-old Sanchez will give the rest of the United squad a huge boost for the remainder of the season.

“We all know it’s [the deal for Sanchez is] probably close,” he said. “Until it’s done, it’s done. Any new addition that could strengthen our squad is a big welcome.”

Sanchez was spotted at Old Trafford on Sunday night has been handed the famous number 7 shirt, last worn by Memphis Depay who left the club in January 2017.