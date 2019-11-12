Man Utd star ready to force January exit as quartet line up moves

Manchester United star Nemanja Matic is reportedly preparing to push for a January exit after being sidelined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Sun claims that Matic is considering his options after making just five first-team appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.

The Serbian has fallen behind Scott McTominay and Fred in the central midfield pecking order and reports suggest he will be free to leave if an offer comes in for him in the new year.

Solskjaer has previously stated that Matic’s absence is down to an injury, but the former Chelsea man is said to be unhappy with the amount of playing time he has been given this season.

Serbian newspaper 24Sata claims that Matic is now pushing for a move away from the club, with Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all said to be interested in the player.

