A Manchester United star has opted for Real Madrid as his next destination over Barcelona, while Xabi Alonso has three games to save his skin at the elite club.

Real might not be faltering in a massive way, but they’re not where they want to be. Victory for Barcelona on Saturday extended the gap between Barca in first and Real in second in LaLiga to seven points ahead of Real’s trip to Alaves.

There are seemingly a few directions they can go in to turn things around: transfers and appointing a new boss, amid the friction seemingly caused by Alonso with some of his squad.

In terms of transfers, Real have the green light from United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to go after him.

Mainoo wants Real

More than 10 clubs are interested in signing Mainoo, who’s having a woeful time of it at United, having not started a single Premier League game this term.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona president has been clear in his desire for the Blaugrana to land Mainoo.

However, it’s claimed that Real are the preference of the English midfielder instead of their LaLiga rivals.

Further to that, Los Blancos see Mainoo as a potential signing as they are ‘studying the market’ though they have not come to a full decision on whether they want to sign him yet.

Alonso in danger

Though Real are second in LaLiga and have won four out of six Champions League games, they expect more from Alonso, who has not got all of his players on side.

As such, he’s been plainly told what he needs to do if he wants to save his job: not lose ANY of the next three games.

The tests are not the sternest for Real: Alaves, then third-tier Talavera in the Copa del Rey, before a home game against Sevilla next weekend.

As such, Real might be well within their rights to look elsewhere if any of those games are lost, though favourite Jurgen Klopp seems unlikely to be the next man in charge.

Red Bull’s football chief, Oliver Mintzlaff, has said: “He has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment.”

Endrick on the move/Arbeloa could replace Alonso

Also potentially moving on from Real is forward man Endrick. He has been heavily linked with a loan move to French club Lyon in recent months.

Diario AS reports that the loan agreement is ‘finalised’ and that the Brazilian will leave in January to gain ‘experience’ ahead of the World Cup in the summer, which he’ll hope to be playing at.

If Alonso leaves, meanwhile, Real Madrid Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa could reportedly be lined up to take his place, per Cadena SER.

Castilla are currently third in the Primera Federacion.