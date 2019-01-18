Man Utd star reveals the man he wants to become permanent boss

Anthony Martial has become the first player to publicly back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become the permanent Manchester United boss.

Martial is one of many players who have improved under Solskjaer’s coaching, the Norwegian having replaced Jose Mourinho last month.

He scored in Solskjaer’s first game in charge and assisted a goal in the win over Bournemouth, while playing a key role in victories against Newcastle and Tottenham.

Martial has hailed Solskjaer’s impact and sees no reason why the club shouldn’t appoint him permanently.

“At the moment everything goes very well, all the players are happy. So if it goes on like that, why not?” he told TV2.

“He has already shown that he can be strict. He can be quite strict with those who have earned it.

“A good manager must have a bit of both, he must be strict with the players, but also create joy and a good mood.

“”It is great for me to work with a manager who was attacking even when he was playing, just like me.

“He comes with good advice, especially suggestions for positioning in front of goal and the actual finishing. There he helped me a lot.

“The best advice I have received from him until now is that I have to play to my strengths. Don’t put pressure on myself. He says I have to express myself on the pitch. It is very nice to be able to get such advice from Solskjaer.”

Recent reports have suggested that talks are open over a new deal for Martial, with Solskjaer desperate to keep the former Monaco star.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!