Man Utd star says yes to joining league champions, but proposed Tottenham move shelved as a result

A Man Utd star has greenlit a move to Turkish giant Galatasaray, and while they hope to sign a second midfielder too, a Tottenham option is likely to be overlooked, per multiple reports.

The Red Devils must sell a player or two before making their move for signing No 4. Rasmus Hojlund will be the third major arrival once his £72m switch from Atalanta is officially confirmed. An announcement is expected at some stage on Wednesday.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is the player Erik ten Hag will turn to next. Rogue quotes from the Moroccan have since been declared fake news, with fears the 26-year-old might favour remaining in Florence dispelled by Fabrizio Romano.

In fact, Amrabat has already said yes to Man Utd and a bid will take shape once Fred or Donny van de Beek are sold.

The latter is the subject of formal talks between Man Utd and Real Sociedad. La Real are seeking a replacement for the recently retired David Silva.

Elsewhere, reports in Turkey claim Fred has given the greenlight to a switch to Galatasaray.

The Turkish giant were once again crowned Super Lig champions last season. But rather than rest on their laurels, two new additions in midfield are wanted.

Kerem Demirbay is one having arrived in a deal worth around €6m from Bayer Leverkusen. Per Sport Witness, the second will come from a two-man shortlist comprising Fred and Tanguy Ndombele.

Galatasaray are said to be negotiating with Man Utd and Tottenham at the same time regarding the players. They appear to be hedging their bets to ensure they’re not left empty-handed if one of the deals falls through.

However, per the report, it’s Fred who looks likeliest to make the switch.

Indeed, the Brazilian, 30, has reportedly ‘said yes’ to joining Galatasaray. What’s more, Man Utd are known to be open to cashing in.

As such, a suitable bid is all that remains before a transfer can quickly take shape.

On the subject of how much a deal might cost, reports in Turkey suggest Galatasaray will struggle to bid any higher than €10m (approx. £8.6m).

Whether that’s enough to convince Man Utd remains to be seen. If it isn’t, a move for Ndombele could be reignited.

However, Spurs will no doubt want a bigger return than £8.6m on a player who cost a hefty £55.45m to sign back in 2019.

