Nemanja Matic is reportedly set to ask Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for talks on his Manchester United future amid fears he is being phased out at Old Trafford.

The powerful Serbian was one of Jose Mourinho’s most trusted performers at Old Trafford, but the former Chelsea man has yet to play any minutes in United’s opening three Premier League matches so far.

The 31-year-old appears to have been ousted by Scott McTominay and, having not even appeared from the substitutes bench, the Daily Mirror claims Matic is seeking talks with Solskjaer over the role he will play this season.

As per the report, Matic will highlight his increasingly dwindling role in the side under Solskjaer, with the situation more alarming given the recent departures of both Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera, both of whom he would have been competing with for minutes in the side.

Matic has played 87 times for the club since a £40million switch from Chelsea in summer 2017, but his time in the side has lessened since Solskjaer’s appointment as manager and the Serbian has not featured in a United side since the lifeless 1-1 draw at relegated Huddersfield in early May.

He was linked with a move away from the club earlier this year amid claims Solskjaer wanted one of Declan Rice or Sean Longstaff.

And with Solskjaer very publicly putting his faith in youth, both in terms of his first-team selections and in his signings, Matic will fear he’s being phased out by the Norwegian manager.

As such, Matic wants to hold clear-the-air talks with Solskjaer as a matter of urgency, with the paper suggesting he could even seek a loan exit out of the club before the European transfer window shuts on September 2.

Matic may not be the only departure from Old Trafford in the closing days of the transfer window, with AC Milan one of three sides locked in a battle to sign Marcos Rojo.

