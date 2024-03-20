Man Utd star snubs Saudi Arabia move with two European clubs interested

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has snubbed the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia as he outlines his ambitions of continuing his career in Europe.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to shake things up at Old Trafford this summer, plenty of Man Utd players are currently facing an uncertain future at the club.

According to TEAMtalk sources, United have made Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite one of their top defensive targets for the summer.

With the club keen to bolster the centre-half position, it’s reasonable to think that a number of their existing centre-halves could be moved on in the near future.

Both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are out of contract at the end of the season and the likes of Harry Maguire and Lindelof also have question marks over their long-term future.

In December, United triggered the one-year option in Lindelof’s contract to ensure that he doesn’t walk away for free in the summer. His existing deal is now set to expire in the summer of 2025.

While the speculation surrounding his long-term future continues, the Swedish defender doesn’t seem to be keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

When asked if he would consider a move to Saudi Arabia by Fotbollskanalen, he said: “I haven’t actually thought about it. Maybe I don’t really feel like I’m there in my career, that I want to get down to moving away.

“I feel that I want to stay in Europe and play football at that level.”

Lindelof has admirers in Europe

While a move to the Middle East doesn’t seem to be on the cards, a switch elsewhere in Europe could tempt the 29-year-old.

As per reports, both Sevilla and AC Milan have been linked with the United star in recent months. Those same reports also claim that United won’t oppose Lindelof’s exit too strongly if he does decide to move on.

Despite missing a chunk of this season with a groin injury, the Swedish international has proved his worth to Erik ten Hag’s side of late.

While Lindelof is at his best in a central role, he’s been played as a makeshift left-back in recent weeks to cover for the injured Luke Shaw.

In total, he’s made 26 appearances this season which total 1,886 minutes. If he is looking for a more prominent starting role, a move this summer could be on the cards.

Lindelof would have a greater chance of starting for the likes of Sevilla or AC Milan and this could play into his thinking come the summer. From United’s perspective, the upcoming window could be seen as the ideal time to cash in on the 29-year-old.

