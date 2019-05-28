Man Utd star spotted in Milan amid growing talk of Inter move

Manchester United star striker Romelu Lukaku was reportedly spotted in Milan last week, as talk of a move to Inter intensifies.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Belgium frontman met some representatives of Inter to confirm his desire to join the Nerazzurri this summer.

Lukaku is said to be ready to take a pay cut in order to join Antonio Conte, who is expected to be announced as the new Inter boss this week, in Milan.

Conte wanted to sign Lukaku at Chelsea two years ago, but the Blues eventually signed Alvaro Morata – while Lukaku ended up at Old Trafford after a £75m switch from Everton.

The report goes on to state that United are only open to a cash offer for the player and have no interest in a swap deal involving long-time target Ivan Perisic, who was a favourite of Jose Mourinho and is not interesting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

