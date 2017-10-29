Man Utd star still waiting on contract talks

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is yet to open talks with the club over a new contract.

The Daily Star Sunday report that the Spaniard, whose current deal is due to expire in 2019 is seeking parity with top Old Trafford earners Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

De Gea has persistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past, though Man Utd reportedly now believe that interest is dead, allowing the club to take a more relaxed stance over his contract situation.

5 – No goalkeeper has made more saves from big chances in the @premierleague this season than David de Gea. Stretch. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/karSzZ6kNr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

De Gea has arguably been the stand-out goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, and was also nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or