Man Utd star tipped to win Player of the Year Award by treble-winner: ‘he’s done really, really well’

Manchester United treble winner David May has claimed Alejandro Garnacho could be on track to be named the club’s Player of the Year after an excellent 2023.

The talented 19-year-old joined Man Utd’s academy in 2020 and he has come on leaps and bounds since making his professional debut in April 2022.

Garnacho made 34 appearances for the Red Devils last season, scoring five times and laying on five assists in the process.

The winger has continued his good form this term, netting five times in 26 matches, including one potentially goal-of-the-season winning overhead kick against Everton in November.

Man Utd have endured a largely disappointing start to the season but it’s fair to say that Garnacho has been one of the few bright sparks, and May believes he should be rewarded for his efforts.

May also thinks that right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also be in the running.

“I’ll have a little bit of Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] and a little bit of Garnacho,” the former defender said in a recent interview.

“I think he’s [Garnacho] come to the fore now, he’s done really, really well.

“Add a few more goals to this season and he’ll be up there for Player of the Year.”

Man Utd will need a strong second half of the season if they want to bridge the current nine-point gap with the top four and Garnacho looks set to remain in their starting XI for the foreseeable future.

It will be interesting to see if the Argentina international can add to his goal tally when Man Utd face rivals Tottenham in their next Premier League fixture.

