Man Utd star to push through summer move if Mourinho stays

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial will reportedly look to leave the club this summer if Jose Mourinho stays.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impresive first half of the season but has struggled to retain his favoured wide left attacking spot since the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Now TuttoSport claims that the 22-year-old , who has scored nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season, feels as if his time at Old Trafford could be done – especially with Mourinho at the helm.

Indeed, reports on Thursday claimed that Martial’s France team-mate Blaise Matuidi spent the recent international break trying to convince the former Monaco star to join him at Juventus.

TuttoSport goes on to claim that the relationship between Martial and Mourinho has never blossomed, alerting Juve to the possibility that the player may be available come the end of the season.

Martial could be one of a number of United players moved on this summer as Mourinho eyes a revamp of his squad to try and keep pace with neighbours City.

Indeed, record signing Paul Pogba could be the biggest casualty after he recently fell out with Mourinho and was dropped to the substitutes bench.