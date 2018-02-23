Man Utd star to reject prolonged La Liga interest and sign new deal

Manchester United are reportedly becoming increasingly confident that David De Gea will reject renewed interest from Real Madrid and extend his contract at Old Trafford.

The Spain stopper still has 18 months to run on his current deal but United have the option to extend that until 2020 as Real continue to be linked with a move to try and bring the 27-year-old back to Madrid.

Real failed with a late bid to bring De Gea back to La Liga in 2015 and they are still said to be determined to get their man, although they also have Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois as a potential back-up option.

United, however, believe that tentative discussions about a new deal they had earlier in the season with the stopper have given them enough confidence that he will eventually sign, although they are in no rush to push it through, according to a report on ESPN.

De Gea was in magnificent form again as he pulled off a couple of incredible saves to earn United a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

