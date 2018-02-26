Man Utd star to stay but only if Mourinho is shown the door

Paul Pogba will only stay at Manchester United if manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly shown the Old Trafford exit door.

The relationship between the two is said to have reached breaking point after Mourinho axed the £89million midfielder earlier this month.

Pogba’s super agent Mino Raiola is already understood to be in talks with Real Madrid over a summer escape plan, while his former club Juventus also have a £53m buy-back clause.

A United source told the Sun on Sunday: “Things are at an all-time low between them. Paul has made it clear he doesn’t want to be there if Mourinho is.”

Mourinho only recently committed himself to United until 2020, although the former Chelsea and Real Madrid chief remains under huge pressure to secure the Red Devils a top-four spot in the remaining months of the season.

That is not Mourinho’s only problem, however, as he continues to be at loggerheads with United’s club-record signing over Pogba’s best position.

The France star prefers to play on the left side of midfield in a 4-3-3 but has often been asked to play a more defensive role alongside Nemanja Matic.

Indeed, SunSport revealed on Friday that Mourinho had told Pogba ‘I’m the boss’ in a furious training-ground showdown between the pair.

United are already said to be weighing up potential options to replace Pogba, while Michael Carrick is also set to retire and Marouane Fellaini is expected to leave on a free.

Nice star Jean Michael Seri is a major £35million target, while AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie has admitted that he has his heart set on a move to United as they have always been his “favourite team”