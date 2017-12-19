Man Utd star undergoes further scans on mystery injury

The knee injury that is currently keeping Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini out of action ‘remains a mystery’.

The Belgian midfielder has only played half of United’s games this season and was forced to pull out of the recent Manchester derby defeat just 24 hours prior to the game.

Fellaini has not actually appeared in a Premier League outing since a 10-minute appearance off the bench last month.

ESPN reports: ‘Fellaini has undergone further scans in a bid to get to the root of the problem but, so far, the injury remains a mystery. And that has left Mourinho and United’s medical staff unable to put a timescale on his return to action.’

Fellaini is out of contract at the end of this season and is refusing to sign the new deal currently on offer, instead asking for a longer contract to remain at Old Trafford.

“I’m worried about Fellaini and not about Luke Shaw, because Fellaini finishes his contract and Luke Shaw doesn’t,” said Mourinho last month when asked about the future of Shaw.