Man Utd star visits ‘miracle doctor’ in China to solve hip problem

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has been in China to visit a ‘miracle’ Brazilian doctor in a bid to solve his injury issues.

The 20-year-old was signed by Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2018, with the ex-United boss describing his fellow Portuguese as “the best young full-back in Europe” when ha arrived at Old Trafford.

Dalot, however, only featured six times under Mourinho before playing on another 17 occasions under his replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after ‘The Special One’ was sacked last December.

There was talk that Dalot could even be moved on in the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, but Solskjaer is keen to keep the player due to his ability to also play in midfield.

Injury issues have been a problem for Dalot though, so the player has been to see Brazilian physio Eduardo Santos at Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in a bid to cure a long-standing hip issue.

French media gave Santos the nickname of the ‘Miracle Doctor’ back in 2015 when he managed to cure David Luiz of a hamstring injury in a much faster time than had been predicted.

Santos is also said to have treated the likes of Radamel Falcao, Mousa Dembele and Eliaquim Mangala in the past.

Dalot arrived in China in late August, reportedly spending 10 days at Shanghai SIPG, and it is now hoped he could be available for selection again shortly after the international break.

