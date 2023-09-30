Man Utd star warms to 2024 exit after emerging as a top target for ambitious Fulham

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could consider leaving the club in the New Year after a report revealed he is still a top target for Fulham.

McTominay will be into the final 18 months of his contract with Man Utd by the time the January transfer window comes around. He could have left the club this summer, but opted to fight for his place.

However, the signings of Mason Mount from Chelsea and Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina have added extra competition, which has worked to the detriment of McTominay.

Therefore, Sky Sports News claims ‘he may be more open’ to leaving Man Utd in 2024, having been ‘reluctant’ to find a new club last month.

In turn, he is ‘high’ up the list of transfer targets for Fulham, who are bracing themselves for another attempt by Bayern Munich to sign Joao Palhinha in January despite the Portugal international signing a new contract at Craven Cottage since the collapsed move.

Fulham have also considered an ambitious raid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham Hotspur, but the Denmark international is holding out for bigger clubs.

As a one-club man for Man Utd so far, McTominay would also be an ambitious target for Fulham, despite his decline in fortunes recently. It is not yet clear how much they might have to pay to sign him.

One of the reasons Palhinha’s move to Bayern fell through in the summer was the lack of time Fulham had to sign a replacement. Now, they are actively planning ahead of his possible exit in January, which has led them to focus on the Scotland international.

Would Fulham be a good fit for McTominay?

Now 26 years old, McTominay should be approaching the prime of his career, but risks spending it on the bench if he stays at Man Utd.

Having made more than 200 appearances for the club since emerging from their academy, he can be proud of what he has achieved at Old Trafford, even if he hasn’t always been the most popular player or utilised to his maximum potential.

A move to Fulham, who finished in the top half of the Premier League table last season, might give him an opportunity to prove himself at a decent level again.

That said, he would be a different kind of midfielder to Palhinha, who is more of an enforcer, so could find himself in a similar situation to what has happened at Man Utd in terms of limiting him.

