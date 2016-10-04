Man Utd star Zlatan reveals what keeps him motivated at 35

Manchester United veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the secret of his longevity is that he treats every game as if it was his first or last.

Ibrahimovic celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after playing in his 11th game of the season for his new club.

Jose Mourinho has fielded the striker in every Premier League, Europa League and EFL Cup game so far this season, with nine of those appearances coming as a starter.

The United boss has expressed his astonishment at Ibrahimovic’s physical state, while team-mate Ander Herrera says: “You could think he was only 28 or 29 and that is good for us.”

And despite winning titles in every country he has played in for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSG, Ibrahimovic says he remains as motivated as ever to suceed.

“I try to push myself for every game,” he said. “For me every game is a new game whether it is Premier League, Europa League, League Cup, FA Cup or whatever.

“As a professional player, whether you start or if you are on the bench, you need to be mentally ready and you need to do your job because we are judged by every game we play.

“So whatever we did two games ago it is the last one that counts and that is the way I think, so that is why I work hard for it.”