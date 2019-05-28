Man Utd starlet uses Lingard example to cool talk of move abroad

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has hinted that he could stay at the club despite a lack of game time.

The 18-year-old has not seen many first team opportunities since making his senior debut under Jose Mourinho in 2017, leading to some reports that he was considering a move away.

Portuguese outlet A Bola claimed he was considering a move to PSG, Spain or Portugal, where he felt he could develop quicker.

However, the teenager has spoken out on his future, revealing that he could stay put at Old Trafford.

Gomes told Soccer Bible: “I’m at that age and that level where contracts start to fly around and people don’t know whether they’re coming in their direction or not. A lot of people end up having to drop divisions and some really struggle to find a team. I’ve seen that with people I know.

“A couple of years ago, it’s obviously not like that. When you’re younger you’re playing with no stress. Now, as you get older, your career depends on it and you have to make the right impression and showcase what you can do, constantly.

“From what I’ve seen, the more humble and more focused you are, the further you will get.”

Gomes revealed his thoughts about moving abroad, admitting he may just have to be patient.

“A lot of players who have done it have seen it pay off, but, realistically, everyone is different and everyone has their own timings as to when they might break through.

“Jesse Lingard is a good example of that. He broke through a little later than some of the other players from his age group but look what he’s achieved now. It’s massive.

“Jadon Sancho is another one. We’ve played together for England for a while and he’s taken that step because he felt he was ready for the demands of first-team football, and he’s shown everyone what he can do.

“It’s all about timing and, for me, wherever my career goes, I want to be ready to play when the opportunity arises at Man Utd.”