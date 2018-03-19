Martial’s agent opens up over £60m Juventus transfer talk

Anthony Martial’s agent has refused to guarantee his client will still be a Manchester United player come the start of next season.

The Frenchman’s future at the club has been thrown into doubt following the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez, with former Monaco man Martial dropping way down the club’s pecking order as a result.

Juventus have been heavily linked with Martial this summer and were recently said to have met with the player to discuss a possible £60million switch to Turin.

While those claims have been denied by Philippe Lamboley, his agent is refusing to say whether the player will still be at Old Trafford next season.

“Will he stay in Manchester in the summer? I’m sorry, but at the moment I cannot say anything else about it,” Lamboley told ilBiancoNero.

“His goal is to win the FA Cup and to cement with Manchester United the second place in the Premier League that is worth access to the next edition of the Champions League.”

When asked if negotiations with Juve were already underway, Lamboley insisted they weren’t.

“I have never met Juventus, Doyen Sport does not represent Anthony Martial and all that has been reported in Italian newspapers, regarding my client, is false.”

So far this season Martial has started 16 Premier League matches but also found himself coming off the bench 10 times.

