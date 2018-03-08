Man Utd star’s agent holds talks with Italian giants in London hotel

Manchester United face a huge summer battle to keep Anthony Martial after the player’s agent was reportedly spotted in a London hotel holding talks with Juventus director Pavel Nedved.

The Old Lady were in England for their Champions League showdown with Tottenham, with a frantic match seeing Juventus edge to a narrow 4-3 aggregate success to book a quarter-finals place.

And Nedved took the opportunity while in England to set the wheels in motion for a possible summer transfer for a player, who has been in and out of Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

According to Calciomercato, Nedved was seen with Nelio Lucas, a representative of Doyen Sports, whose client list includes Martial.

Mourinho would likely try to keep Martial at United but the France star is reported to feel frustrated by his lack of first-team action this season, while his prospects have been further damaged by the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

And reports in both the Daily Telegraph and The Times suggest United will struggle to keep the player beyond this summer, with the player reportedly instructing his agent to land him a move elsewhere.

As for Juventus, it’s claimed the Italians would struggle to finance his move and his reported £100,000 a week wages unless they sell one of their players first. However, with Paulo Dybala linked with a move elsewhere, they could be looking at the Frenchman as a possible replacement for the Argentine.

