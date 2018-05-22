Man Utd star’s chances of making summer switch to Serie A rated at 80%

Reports coming out of Belgium are claiming that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is closing in on a move to AC Milan.

The Belgian is out of contract this summer after so far failing to agree a new contract to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has admitted recently that he wants to keep the player, who is attracting interest from clubs in Italy, France, Turkey and China, but talk of an extension to Fellaini’s contract has so far proved tricky.