Man Utd star’s chances of making summer switch to Serie A rated at 80%
Reports coming out of Belgium are claiming that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is closing in on a move to AC Milan.
The Belgian is out of contract this summer after so far failing to agree a new contract to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season.
Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has admitted recently that he wants to keep the player, who is attracting interest from clubs in Italy, France, Turkey and China, but talk of an extension to Fellaini’s contract has so far proved tricky.
Now two reports from Belgium claim that a move to Milan is happening, with one of them staring that it has an 80% chance of happening – as reported by Sport Witness.
Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg says that the Serie A giants are ready to hand the 30-year-old a three-year contract and that there is a “concrete contract proposal” in place for Fellaini.
However, website DH.be claims that the former Everton star “is in no hurry” to sort his future out before the upcoming World Cup but that Fellaini now has an ‘80% chance of signing’ for Milan – according to their sources.
They added ‘we are talking about very advanced discussions and some details that still need to be negotiated’.
Those details are believed to be concerns over Fellaini’s €10m-a-year wage demands, which are also likely to be holding back talks over a potential stay at Old Trafford.
One thing is for sure, Mourinho is looking at bringing in at least one new central midfielder this summer – either as a replacement for Fellaini or the retiring Michael Carrick.
United are also said to be closing in on what would arguably be the deal of the summer, as PSG superstar Neymar makes a move to Old Trafford his main focus this summer.
