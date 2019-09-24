Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have torn his Manchester United players to shreds in the dressing room following Sunday’s abject 2-0 defeat at West Ham United.

The Red Devils have only picked up eight points from their first six matches of the Premier League season on the back of the defeat and already find themselves 10 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Roy Keane did not hold back in his criticism of Manchester United’s display, telling them multiple home truths, while Gary Neville says the club needs to sign five top-class stars just to get back on an even playing field with Liverpool.

After the match, Solskjaer gave a reasoned criticism of his players to the media and also refused to become embroiled in a war of words with former manager Jose Mourinho following some stinging criticism.

However, The Times claims it was a different story behind closed doors with the Norwegian completely tearing into his side and handing them two ultimatums over their performance.

As per the report, Solskjaer accused them of not upholding the standards expected of a Manchester United team, telling them in no uncertain terms they simply had to do better.

And, with his rage threatening to spill over, Solskjaer is reported to have told his players that they had to raise their game significantly if they are to challenge for trophies this season or even finish in the top four, after they slipped to eighth in the table on the back of the London Stadium defeat.

While Solskjaer’s ice-cool appearance in the front of the camera projected a man who was calmly looking at addressing their problems, The Times report says that it completely different to what is going on behind the scenes.

Keane had some sympathy for his former teammate and reckons Solskjaer would have been raging behind the scenes.

“Listen, I’ve known Ole a long time, one of the nicest lads you’ll ever meet, and I can tell just by his eyes he’s fuming,” he told Sky Sports. “I think he’s disgusted. Like any manager he’s going to come out and try and defend his team, but he talks about characters and leaders: the proof is in the pudding. Managers can back their players all they want, but it’s what they do on the pitch when the referee blows that whistle and we didn’t see that today.”

