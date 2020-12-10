Man Utd stars split as report names two polar opposite views on Solskjaer

Manchester United’s dressing room is split between feeling ‘sympathetic’ for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and frustrated at his ‘persistent’ tinkering, according to a report.

Solskjaer is under renewed pressure at Old Trafford after the club crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday.

But United have further concerns, including their poor Premier League home form this term.

What’s more, the defeat to RB Leipzig ended their recent run of snatching away results after going behind. Indeed, the German side ended that trend when it mattered most to United.

Previous reports have suggested that senior United players feel that Solskjaer is to blame for the club’s problems. Some players also want the manager to axe David de Gea and let Paul Pogba leave.

However, the Daily Telegraph has now claimed to reveal further details about the mood inside the dressing room.

The newspaper claims that some stars feel ‘sympathetic’ to Solskjaer for the challenges he has faced. Indeed, they realise that a lack of pre-season and the red cards to Anthony Martial and Fred have caused problems.

Although, the players’ biggest worry for Solskjaer is that he did not receive sufficient backing in the recent transfer market.

The Norwegian wanted to sign Jadon Sancho as his top target but a deal did not materialise.

Instead, the Red Devils signed free agent striker Edinson Cavani and young wingers Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo on deadline day.

However, there is a contrasting feeling that, despite that lack of backing, Solskjaer should have made a stronger start to the season.

Solskjaer’s ‘tinkering’ affecting players

The fact that the manager has struggled to nail down his best starting XI is chief among the concerns.

The Daily Telegraph adds that, longer-term, some players feel that his ‘persistent tinkering’ will hamper the club’s progress.

Solskjaer has yet to name the same starting XI in back-to-back games this term. Indeed, 4-2-3-1 and midfield diamond formations are among those to have been implemented.

But the “chopping and changing” – as one source supposedly told the newspaper – is hurting the players’ ability to forge partnerships and understanding on the pitch.

The report also mentions that Solskjaer must try to prevent Pogba’s future becoming a ‘corrosive sideshow’.

The Frenchman’s agent has claimed that his client is “unhappy” and “has to change teams” in January.

Either way, Solskjaer reportedly retains the backing of club chief Ed Woodward.

