Man Utd to start Covid-19 spot checks for Newcastle clash

Manchester United are to carry out spot checks on fans’ Covid-19 status, starting with their match against Newcastle on September 11.

Covid certification checks are expected to become mandatory for people attending large events from October 1, and United have announced that supporters “should be ready to have their Covid status checked” this weekend.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The Government has indicated that Covid certification checks are likely to be mandatory for those attending large events from 1 October 2021. In line with Premier League guidance, this is expected to apply at all Manchester United matches at Old Trafford.”

The process will be done through the NHS Covid Pass, available through the NHS App.

Adults will have to confirm they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative PCR or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of kick-off.

Meanwhile, two individuals connected to Premier League clubs tested positive for Covid-19 in last week’s testing, the lowest number recorded so far this season.

The positives came from tests conducted on 1,952 players and club staff between Monday, August 30 and Sunday, September 5.

The twice-weekly testing programme resumed at the start of August and the figure breaks the trend of the week-on-week increases seen to this point.

However, there have also been fewer samples taken, with many players away on international duty.

Previous results saw nine positives recorded in the first week of August, followed by 11 in the week ending August 15 and 16 in the week ending August 22.

United waiting on striker decision

Meanwhile, Manchester United want to wait and see how Mason Greenwood develops this season before making a final call on a striker transfer, a report claims.

United heavily bolstered their attack during this summer’s transfer window. Jadon Sancho looked to be the marquee arrival for £73million from Borussia Dortmund. However, Cristiano Ronaldo then had his own say by making his stunning return to Old Trafford from Juventus.

But despite those two deals, Greenwood is enjoying the majority of the early-season spotlight for United. The 19-year-old has scored three goals in three Premier League games.

Edinson Cavani is also an option up front, but his and Ronaldo’s arrivals have reportedly been temporary solutions – albeit impressive ones – ahead of a longer-term signing.

Indeed, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland supposedly remains on United’s radar. He would have cost over £100million this summer, but his price drops with a release clause in 2022.

According to 90min, though, Red Devils chiefs are ‘far from certain’ over a new striker addition next summer.

Instead, they want to see how Greenwood continues to develop and see what sort of influence Ronaldo has on the teenager.

The 36-year-old will add a proven Premier League goalscoring record to United. However, he has gained similar fame for his attitude off the pitch to training and recovery.

As such, United feel confident that they can make Greenwood ‘match up and even surpass’ a player like Haaland in the future. Not only that, but the club believe his future lies in a central role – where he has played two of three league games this term.

