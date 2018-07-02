Man Utd to miss €100m man as Euro giants launch mega bid

Manchester United look likely to lose the race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after reports in Italy claimed Barcelona had emerged as favourites.

The classy Serbian star has long since been tipped for a move to Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho said to have earmarked the player as the man to fill Michael Carrick’s shoes in their midfield.

The Lazio star, rated in the €100m bracket, has also been linked with Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid this summer.

However, Italian paper La Repubblica now believes it is Barcelona who are poised to win the race for the Serbian, having offered Lazio an enormous package to bring the midfielder to the Nou Camp.

They claim Barca will offer Lazio €90m plus the chance to sign unwanted star Rafinha, who spent last season on loan with Inter.

The Nerazzurri are keen to keep the Brazilian midfielder after he impressed at the San Siro, but Barca’s €35m valuation is seemingly putting off Luciano Spalletti’s men.

However, Lazio could yet be persuaded by Barcelona’s offer to sign Milinkovic-Savic, despite claims by the LaLiga giants as recently as last month that the player was not on their radar.

Discussing his future last week, the 23-year-old said: “I need a little bit of rest now.

“I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I’m content there and I have a contract.

“I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven’t thought about it yet.

“First I’ll rest for a bit, then we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, reports in Monday’s Manchester Evening News claimed Mourinho had cooled his interest in the player anyway following Marouane Fellaini’s decision to sign a new deal.

The paper suggests the United boss wants to spend his money on a new winger, a new centre-half and possibly a new striker this summer – with Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic a surprise target.

