Man Utd step up efforts to scupper £45m Real Madrid defender bid

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their bid to beat Real Madrid to the £45million signing of Porto defender Eder Militao.

The 21-year-old has been watched by several top European clubs, including United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool .

LaLiga giants Real are said to have already made a verbal agreement to sign Militao, but United remain confident that they can scupper that deal – as reported in the Daily Mail.

Miltao only joined Porto from Sao Paulo for £3m last summer and while he will not be sold this month, United are keen on landing he player before his release clause rises from £45m to £70m in July.

United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously admitted that January incomings are unlikely at Old Trafford, but that has not stopped persistent rumours that the Red Devils remain after a new central defender.

The defensive part of their game continues to be their Achilles heel, prompting continued speculation that United will try and strengthen that area as they push for a top-four finish.