Man Utd step up interest in £15m-rated Celtic man – report

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly stepped up interest in Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

Celtic are believed to have put a £15million price-tag on the talented full-back, with United considering a move according to the Daily Star.

Mourinho is reportedly keen to add a new left-back to his squad before next season due to being unhappy with his current options.

Luke Shaw, as revealed several times in public by Mourinho, is not first choice for United, while playing Matteo Darmian on that side produced mixed results.

The Portuguese boss sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in last weekend’s international clash between Scotland and England at Hampden Park.

Tierney has however played down reports that he was set to leave the club.

“You see stuff in the papers and on Twitter, people telling you and my friends as well, but I just need to concentrate on what I’m doing in training and playing well for Celtic,” he said.

“It’s easy for me because I’m happy where I am. I’m not thinking about anything else other than Celtic and just doing what I can for the team and helping us win every game.”