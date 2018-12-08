Man Utd step up interest in Bristol City teenage attacking star

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo according to the Robins’ loan manager Brian Tinnion.

The 18-year-old is currently shining on loan at Newport County and, as we exclusively reported back in October, has emerged as a major target for the Red Devils.

City remain firm believers in the young forward’s talents and have no plans to sell any time soon, although Tinnion did admit United’s firm interest in the youngster.

The Bristol Post quoted him as saying: “I was sat with a Man United scout at Newport the other week, to be honest, and they really like him. People will like him because he’s 18 years of age.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, there’s eight out on loan in the League at the minute and then probably 12 below the league.”