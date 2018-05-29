Man Utd step up interest in £130m Barcelona defender

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in trying to land Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba this summer.

Jose Mourinho has made the signing of a new left-back one of his top priorities this summer after deciding that Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo were not the answer.

Indeed, converted full-back Ashley Young has been Mourinho preferred choice, although Shaw would appear to be ready to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford despite talk of a switch to Tottenham or Chelsea.

But it would now appear that Mourinho has set his sights firmly on landing one of the world’s best players in the position, with an exclusive report by Sport claiming United will battle Chelsea for the player this summer.

The 29-year-old has not yet been offered a new deal at the Nou Camp and is out of contract in 2020, prompting plenty of interest in his services.

The Spain star had another outstanding campaign for the Catalan giants as they romped to the La Liga title, scoring thee times and providing an impressive 12 assists.

United, however, will potentially have to smash their transfer record to land the pacy star, with his current release clause set at 150 million euros (£130million).

There is no doubt though that Alba would provide a significant upgrade in what has been a problem position for Mourinho since he took charge at Old Trafford back in 2016.