Marcos Rojo has seen his attempts to leave Manchester United this summer hit a major stumbling block amid claims the club have stuck a huge asking price on his head.

The Argentina defender has fallen a long way down the pecking order at Old Trafford and came close to leaving last summer, before the sale of Daley Blind to Ajax prompted then-boss Jose Mourinho to ask him to stay.

However, an injury-plagued 2018/19 campaign saw Rojo feature in just 211 minutes of Premier League action and start just two matches in all competitions as he fell behind Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly in the pecking order.

And with United said to be inching ever closer to a blockbusting deal for Leicester’s Harry Maguire, the club are looking to offload Rojo once again.

However, the Daily Record claims United have told suitors that they want £25million for the 29-year-old defender – a valuation which appears, unsurprisingly, to have put off his suitors.

The report states that United have set such a high fee on the player amid interest from a series of Chinese Super League clubs, who have already indicated they are willing to finance such a deal for the former Sporting Lisbon man.

But Rojo has no desire to move to the Far East, with the Record stating that the Argentine would prefer to stay in the Premier League this summer, amid claims he is also being tracked by the likes of Everton and Wolves both reported to be weighing up moves.

With two years left on his deal, and amid the interest from the Far East, United are said to be determined to stick by their valuation.

It’s claimed Solskjaer wants Axel Tuanzebe – who impressed while on loan with Aston Villa last season – to be given a chance to prove himself this summer and take Rojo’s place in his squad.

Meanwhile, reports generated via ESPN claims the United squad are unhappy with the methods utilised by Solskjaer during pre-season training.

