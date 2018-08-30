Manchester United are still eyeing a big-money move for Lorenzo Pellegrini, despite claims Roma plan to offer the midfielder a new deal.

The Italy midfielder has become one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets after it emerged that cross-city rival Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was close to extending his stay at Lazio.

Pellegrini currently has a €30m exit clause in his contract and amid claims that both United, Juventus Inter Milan are both looking to activate it, Roma plan to offer the star a new deal.

According to Calciomercato, Roma have offered the star a significant pay rise and have asked the player to either double his exit fee or remove it altogether.

It was also claimed earlier this week that Roma have ‘no interest’ in selling Pellegrini after allowing Kevin Strootman to follow Radja Nainggolan out the exit door this summer.

Either way, reports suggest United could still make a firm approach to sign the midfielder, who caught the eye during Roma’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

It’s claimed United, however, could still make a January bid for Pellegrini and will be watching developments over his new deal with interest.

They were first linked with a move for the six-times capped Azzurri midfielder back in January of this year.

