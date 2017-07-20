Man Utd still want two more; squad not strong enough – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has once again admitted that Manchester United may have to settle for three new arrivals only this summer – but insists his squad needs further reinforcements.

The capture last week of Romelu Lukaku followed Benfica defender Victor Lindelof into a club that is still active in the market, with Chelsea defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic, Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic all very much of interest to Manchester United.

Mourinho would ideally like to sign a further two players but has come to the terms with the fact only one may arrive in this inflated market and in a time when clubs simply don’t want to sell their best players.

“The problem is with us is we have four players that cannot play football now, not even training,” Mourinho said. “It looks like our group is big but it is not because they can’t ever train and the time for their recovery is really long.

“Marcos (Rojo) has no chance before December, as an example, so our squad is not so big.

“Everybody knows because I said it, very objective I would like four players and asked for four players.

“I’m ready to go from four to three because the market is difficult, because some clubs they think the market is different from others.”

Mourinho insists Manchester United are not a club who spend money for the sake of it and he gave the club a target list of four players, because that is what he felt they needed.

“We are not a club that is not ready to buy and buy and buy non-stop,” he added. “We are not a club that is ready to pay what clubs wants us to pay, so I am ready to go from four to three.

“With these three, I just give a better balance to the team, to the squad and better conditions to compete.”