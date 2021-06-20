Man Utd given stinging rebuttal after improved Sancho bid misses the mark

Man Utd have been criticised for their naivety after their second, improved bid to land Jadon Sancho did not meet Dortmund’s requirements, per a source.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of England winger Sancho is promising to be the biggest transfer story for the second year running. Man Utd spent much of last summer seeking to bring the outstanding wideman on board. But in the end, Dortmund’s nine-figure valuation proved a bridge too far.

Not to be deterred, Man Utd have reignited their interest in the 21-year-old. And by all accounts, they had been making progress.

Personal terms between Man Utd and Sancho are believed to have been long since agreed. The sticking point remains the transfer fee Dortmund are demanding.

An opening offer of around £60m was reportedly rejected earlier this month, though that was never likely to be their final attempt.

On Saturday night, news broke of an improved being being lodged totalling more than £75m. That figure still falls short of Dortmund’s reported valuation, but initial optimism was rife after Sky Sports indicated there was a “willingness from all parties” to make a deal.

However, the latest report has tempered hopes. That bid has reportedly been rejected, but furthermore, Dortmund have seemingly launched an attack on Man Utd’s willingness to reach an agreement after it was claimed ‘Man Utd don’t know how good Sancho really is.’

Patrick Berger – chief reporter of German outlet Sport1 took to Twitter to deliver the bad news.

Berger wrote: “Reports from today are true: Borussia Dortmund have received a new improved offer from Manchester United.

“But it’s still not satisfactory for [Dortmund]. In Dortmund they think that [Man Utd] don’t know how good Sancho really is.”

Diallo reveals lure of Man Utd ‘idol’

Meanwhile, Amad Diallo has revealed that the presence of Paul Pogba left him with no doubts that he wanted to sign for Manchester United.

One of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe, securing Diallo was quite the coup for United.

And he has now told of how the chance to work alongside Pogba, his favourite player growing up, was a key factor in his decision to head to Old Trafford.

“I met him when I was a kid at that trial at Juventus,” Amad told the Metro. “After the session, they asked me who I would like to have a photo with and I asked for Paul. He was my idol.

“Then, when I received the bid from United and I realised that Paul was here, I didn’t have to think twice and I wanted to come here straight away.

However, Diallo’s prospects of lining up alongside his idol look bleak after the club are reportedly willing to move him on this summer.

