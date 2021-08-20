Man Utd lay out strict conditions for winger loan as new suitors emerge

Italian club Atalanta are keen to re-sign winger Amad Diallo on loan but must comply with Manchester United’s requests to stand any chance of doing a deal.

The 19-year-old spent four years in the Atalanta youth ranks before making his senior debut in October 2019. He made five appearances in total before agreeing to sign for United in October 2020. He completed his move in January, with the youngster inking a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

The Ivory Coast international made three Premier League appearances and eight in all competitions last term. With Jadon Sancho arriving, a loan exit always seemed on the cards.

However, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to hint that the African might be in his plans for 2021-2022. A loan is still possible but the Norwegian laid out the conditions for a temporary exit.

“With Amad, I have to say he’s doing really, really well in training. He’s come back a little later after the Olympics and now he’s looking really good,” he told reporters on Friday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays as well. It has to be the right loan, the club, way of playing etc.”

According to Tutto Atalanta (via Sport Witness), Atalanta are eager to land their former player on a season-long loan. The outlet claims manager Gian Piero Gasperini has ‘requested the return of Amad Diallo on loan’ as a ‘last-minute operation’.

And the report adds that the wide man knows the ‘working methods very well’ and should fit in. It goes on the suggest United would ‘like a guaranteed attendance clause for the player’.

That fits in with Solskjaer’s earlier comments on the starlet.

Clubs lining up for Diallo

There has been no shortage of interest in Diallo. Swiss side Basel, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are keen.

And it was reported earlier this week that the Blades had already opened talks about a loan. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his take on the matter on Thursday.

“Amad will go on loan, it is confirmed,” he told his Here We Go podcast. “He has a proposal from Basel but also from Premier League clubs – Crystal Palace, Sheffield United.

“Many clubs are interested in Amad but he’s not decided yet. He wants Premier League football so let’s see what happens.”

Palace were in the box seat but Atalanta’s interest has altered the situation.

