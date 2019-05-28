Man Utd strike target has major reason why he’ll snub £44m move

Manchester United transfer target Edison Cavani would turn down a summer move to Old Trafford, according to reports on Tuesday.

United are said to have been tracking the striker for some time, with the 32-year-old set to leave PSG as he wants to play in a tougher league as enters the latter stages of his career.

However, a report in France Football has stated that Cavani will snub the Reds Devils if they put in an official approach as he wants to carry on playing Champions League football.

The report says: “All good things come to an end. Even when you are the top scorer in the history of PSG.

“Still, Cavani is obviously careful to open the door, aware of the premium conditions which he benefits from in Paris [£16million per year]. But the Uruguayan could be tempted by a last adventure elsewhere.

“Manchester United [could be a destination], but the Red Devils will not play the Champions League next year, an element that counts for a player of this age still at the top European level.”

Atletico Madrid are believed to have emerged as the frontrunners for the player’s signature, with the LaLiga giants expected to part ways with star forwards Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa.

Cavani is expected to fetch a fee of around €50million (£44million) and while he has also been linked with Chelsea, their transfer embargo means that United remain his major suitor in the Premier League.

He could, however, also return to Napoli – where he scored an impressive 78 goals in 104 appearances between 2010 and 2013.

