Man Utd strike target signs 9-year Bilbao deal with huge exit clause

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has signed an incredible nine-year contract with the Spanish club.

The 25-year-old, who had been tipped to make a shock switch to Manchester United leading up to Deadline Day, has signed until 2028 and his new deal includes a 135m Euro (£125m) release clause.

The contract is one of the longest ever handed to a player but does not surpass the 10-year agreement Real Betis handed Brazilian winger Denilson back in 1998.

Williams said: “Hopefully great things can come because what I want to make this club bigger, if possible.”

“This, as you can see, is my house, and all I want, I have it here. The club has always bet on me, it has given me everything, I feel it is my home.”

Williams made his senior debut for Bilbao five years ago and has scored 48 goals in 204 appearances for the club in all competitions.

