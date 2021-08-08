Transfer strategy to repeat as Man Utd embroiled in striker chain reaction

Inter Milan could raid Manchester United again to replace ex-Red Devils frontman Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

Lukaku has enjoyed a new lease of life since leaving Man Utd to join Inter in 2019. He helped them to the Serie A title last season, but as a result of their long-standing financial issues, is now ready to return to the Premier League. Chelsea, another of his former clubs, have agreed a deal to sign him, which should go through soon.

The transfer will spark a chain reaction in Italy, where Inter will have to think about replacing their top scorer of the last two seasons. Despite their financial difficulties, they are still linked with some big-name replacements.

According to the Sunday Mirror, they could look to copy their Lukaku strategy by signing someone else from Man Utd. The player in question is Anthony Martial.

Martial was an exciting signing for United when he joined from Monaco in 2015. He has scored 55 Premier League goals since, but has struggled with inconsistency. To illustrate this, he scored 23 goals in all competitions two seasons ago, but only seven last term.

Now, his future at Old Trafford is at risk. United have added further attacking depth with the arrival of long-term target Jadon Sancho for the right wing. In the centre-forward position, Edinson Cavani has committed for another year. And while Marcus Rashford will miss the start of the season, he is likely to occupy the left wing spot when he returns.

Therefore, Martial may have to make way in the best interests of all parties. His departure would help United balance the books and would also allow him to build up more regular gametime elsewhere.

According to the Mirror, Inter want to sign Martial on loan. It is a formula Man Utd would not be opposed to as long as there is an obligation for a permanent transfer next summer.

In terms of the fee they want to receive in 2022, they would rather recoup as much of their £50m investment from six years ago.

It is also claimed that Inter could cover Martial’s £200,000-per-week wages in full, despite needing to reduce their spending.

The Italian champions have also been linked with Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and Roma’s Edin Dzeko by outlets in Italy.

But they have taken several players from United before, so could repeat that strategy. Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young also went from Old Trafford to San Siro after Lukaku; Martial may be the next to trod that path.

Inter are not his only admirers, though. There have also been suggestions of a move to fellow Premier League side Everton. Therefore, he could have plenty to consider if he is to leave Man Utd this summer.

Man Utd considering forward raid

Martial would be pushed further down the pecking order if United signed another attacker, as they are being tipped to by some sources.

There have been rumours of a move for Antoine Griezmann in recent weeks. Another Frenchman, the World Cup winner looks likely to be the next casualty of Barcelona’s attempts to improve their own financial despair.

A somewhat surprising report from Spain revealed Man Utd are in the frame to sign Griezmann.

It has been claimed Griezmann ‘will be next to leave’ Barcelona. Supposedly, Man Utd sense a ‘clear opportunity’ to secure an unlikely transfer.

Furthermore, everything points toward Man Utd ‘presenting a proposal shortly’.

Man Utd are one of the few clubs who can afford to pay the Frenchman’s high salary in full. Nevertheless, a Griezmann swoop would not necessarily align with the profile of player they have signed in recent windows. Besides, their next objectives in the market are the acquisition of Kieran Trippier and a central midfielder.

